Pencom to push pension remittances, attract informal sector operators

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The National Pension Commission is taking urgent steps to enforce remittances of pension deductions by employers and to widen its public awareness of the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) in other to encourage participation among operators of the informal sector, in the country.

The Head of Micro Pension Department, Mr. Dauda Ahmed, said in Abuja, yesterday, that MPP was a veritable tool against poverty at old age, which he observed has been the worst challenge of people employed in the informal sector.

He spoke on, “The Micro Pension Plan: Bringing Financial Security at Old Age to the Doorsteps of the Informal Sector,” at the 2022 workshop for journalists.

According to him, “MPP is the solution to old age poverty. This is a pension plan in which contributions are so flexible that they are done at one’s pace so that those engaged in the informal sector can have something to fall back on when they are old.

“MPP is voluntary and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper