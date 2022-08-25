Poor welfare: Police commission union announces indefinite strike





By Miftaudeen Raji

Members of the Union of the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) have served a notice of indefinite strike over alleged breach of necessary working conditions.

The joint union congress, PSC chapter, in a letter, addressed to the chairman, PSC, Musiliu Smith, said the indefinite strike will commence on August 29.

The letter was signed by Adoyi Adoyi, chairman of joint union congress, PSC chapter, Abayomi Anthony, chairman of Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Yusuf Nasidi, secretary of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and Remi Ogundeji, secretary of NCSU.

The letter reads partly, “You may wish to recall that the Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission had embarked on a 3-day warning strike on Monday 24 January, 2022, which was suspended in national interest in order to embrace dialogue and reconciliation.

Read also: Just in: Police take over NNPP Secretariat in Borno, arrest leader

“As a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper