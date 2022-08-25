Reactions as MC Oluomo shares video of two foreign ladies rocking BAT t-shirts





Nigerians on social media have condemned a viral video shared by former NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya fondly known as MC Oluomo.

The video which has stirred anger from netizens showed two foreign ladies rocking Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s election campaign T-shirts.

MC Oluomo sharing the video also reaffirmed his support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He wrote, “You can see that our products are selling all over the world, so ladies and gentlemen don’t let them sweet mouth you seeing is believing. Ashiwaju 2023 is assured in shaa Allah”.

Watch the video below:

Asiwaju 2023 is assured – Fury as MC Oluomo declares support for Tinubu

Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo

See reactions below:

mz_jauntyallure: Can u imagine the dumb advert? Lol…

Can u hear a word from them?

Abeg o…

We cover Nigeria with the blood of Jesus

freshadeyemi: Let them come and vote…Product that they can’t use themselves

chisomsop:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper