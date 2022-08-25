Revert to burying the dead within 3 days —IPoB to Ndigbo





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, urged Ndigbo to emulate their ancestors and start burying their loved dead ones within three days, saying that the act of keeping them for so long is bringing negative circumstances against the Igbo people.

IPoB said that since Ndigbo started keeping the remains of their loved ones for so long, an act their ancestors are not happy about, a lot of negative things, ordinarily not happening in Igboland, are now happening because their ancestors are angry and have abandoned them to their fate.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that “the recent habit of keeping dead bodies for more than three days and even months and years in the mortuary, has had dire effects on our land and contributed to the spiritual weakness of Igbo Nation, and of the entire Biafraland. Moral decadence and all manner of evil are now taking root in our land.”

IPoB’s statement further…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper