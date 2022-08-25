Why Joshua lost to Usyk – Wilder





Deontay Wilder

Efosa Taiwo

Former WBC Heavyweight Champion, Deontay Wilder says that lack of confidence was the undoing of Anthony Joshua in his bout against Oleksandr Usyk on Sunday.

Joshua lost for the second time to Usyk in Saudi Arabia, failing to reclaim his heavyweight titles.

Though many claim it was a better performance than his previous bout against the Ukranian, Wilder attributes his second loss to a diffident mentality Joshua showed during the bout.

“Sometimes you just look at both fighters and sometimes the eye test will tell it all.

“The body language is telling a story, the way the momentum of a fighter is telling a story, you could look at Usyk and tell how confident he was, how the tables have turned, you could tell he owned it, he feels like who he is.

“With Joshua, you could tell that he wasn’t himself, his usual self of being motivated and secure within himself.

Wilder divulged that Eddie Hearn had reached out to him with an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper