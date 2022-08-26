$1.36bn under threat as local, foreign airlines battle over BASA equity





•Funds not trapped, they should source FX from parallel markets — AON

•Nigeria records 94% shortfalls in BASA reciprocation Lagos airport

•Air Peace, United Airlines, have more capacity than Emirates — Obiora

•Forcing Int’l community to black market is absurd — Dre aviation

By Prince Okafor

There is another twist to the demand of foreign airlines operating in Nigeria for their $600 million trapped in the country’s foreign exchange sourcing difficulties.

The foreign airlines collect Naira for their tickets from customers and exchange same for foreign currencies for their operations. But recently they said the they have been unable to get the exchange executed through the official foreign exchange market due to scarcity of foreign exchange resources.

However, the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, is now saying that the money is not trapped, advising the foreign airlines to go to the parallel market to exchange their Naira revenue.

