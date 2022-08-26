COVID-19: Ongoing vaccination reason for Nigeria’s impressive decline in deaths ― FG





Boss Mustapha

By Joseph Erunke

THE federal government has attributed what it referred to as ‘impressive decline in deaths arising from COVID-19 ‘ to the ongoing vaccination in the country.

The government, however,enjoined Nigerians against complacency, saying the dreaded virus was still very much in the country, saying it

mutates, making it more dangerous and deadly.

Speaking Friday evening in Abuja, at the 2022 African Vaccination Week Award Ceremony, Secretary to the Government of the Federation,SGF,Boss Mustapha,who explained that the ceremony was meant to “recognize those who have made remarkable contributions towards immunization in Nigeria’”,lamented that:”Overcoming the misconceptions that follows vaccination has been indeed a real battle over the years.”

Mustapha said,”While it is safe to mention that the impressive decline in deaths arising from COVID-19 is as a result of the ongoing vaccination,we should not rest on our oars as the virus is still very much…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper