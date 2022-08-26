Fani-Kayode berates Shettima’s NBA outfit critics





By Biodun Busari

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said those mocking the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima’s outfit at the Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC) exposed themselves to childish and foolish activities.

Shettima, at the NBA-AGC which held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday appeared in an oversized suit and sneakers combination which later became #ShettimaChallenge on social media.

Some sections of the public criticised the former Borno state governor for sitting without unbottoning his suit, which made his red tie flapping oddly underneath the suit.

Reacting to the issue yesterday via his verified Twitter account, Fani-Kayode, in a series of tweets, also said those who mocked Shettima have only succeeded in elevating him.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “When grown men in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s take pictures in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper