Gunmen storm Anambra community, kidnap leader





The abducted Ojemba Chigbo

…Brutalize wife, son

By Efe Onodjae

Armed gun men whose identities are yet- to -be known, early morning Tuesday, attacked the residence of one of the community leaders in Eziowelle, Idemili North Local government area, Anambra state and abducted the 67-year-old owner of the house, Anthony Ojemba Chigbo. His wife, Francisca, 54, was brutalized while their son, Ifedinachi, 27, was shot on the leg during the raid that lasted two hours.

Wife of the victim who was seriously wounded on the face and hands during the attack said the attackers, armed with AK 47 rifles and numbering about twenty, forced their way into their compound by climbing their fence and breaking doors and windows in their house. She said the gun men shattered all the glasses in their building and gained entrance through the garage after which they demanded for her husband.

Narrating the plight of her family in pains, she said they subjected her son, Ifedinachi, to untold…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper