I’ll be a christian musician after leaving office, says Akeredolu 





By Ezra Ukanwa

ONDO State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, disclosed his next career alternative after leaving office in 2023, is to become a global christian musician.

The governor said this when he presented his remark, during the Deeper Life Bible Church Global Crusade, with the theme: ‘Triumphant Power’, in Ondo state.

According to him, thank God that I was able to listen to a great evangelist from America. He evangelised with music and when I listened to him, I was so convinced that God, sparing my life, as I leave Ondo state as governor, I will master my piano the most and I will be one of the crusaders in a manner he has done on his own.

“I love to sing a lot and I have enjoyed the Ondo Battalion choir. When they were trooping out, I said to the SSG who sat beside me that these are a whole group of people that I couldn’t have despised them more than the Ondo battalion choir.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper