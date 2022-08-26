Imo: Police raid suspected IPOB camp, recover ammunition, other items





.

The Imo Police Command said it raided the camp of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Friday and left many suspected members wounded.

The command’s Spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen.

Abattam said that the raid was carried out, following an intelligence and credible information it received on the clandestine activities of the group at Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area.

The statement read in part: “The hoodlums, who on sighting the police operatives, engaged them in a gun battle.

“However, they were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant police operatives.

“During the fierce gun battle, the hoodlums suffered huge casualty.”

It added that the suspects were forced to retreat into the bush “with various degrees of bullet wounds”.

It further stated that the operatives recovered three English made pump action guns, 118 GPMG ammunition, 41 AK 47 live…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper