Insurance industry pays N11bn EndSARS claims, grows GPW by 10%





By Rosemary Iwunze



The Nigerian insurance industry recorded 10.24 per cent growth in Gross Premium Written, GPW, rising to N560 billion in 2021 from N508 billion recorded in 2020.

This is even as the sector paid N11.1 billion claims to insured that suffered various losses during the EndSARS protests.

Chairman, Nigeria Insurers Association, NIA, Mr. Ganiyu Musa, who disclosed this at the association’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos, noted that the sector achieved the feat despite the numerous challenges that confronted the sector in the period under review.

He stated: “One of the main objects of NIA is promotion of ethical conduct among members and this includes payment of all genuine claims. Pursuant to this, the association took very keen interest in developments around the #EndSars protests in October 2020, especially as they relate to payment of claims for insured losses. I am happy to report that as at December 2021, our member companies have paid over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper