JUST IN: Maikyau sworn-in as new NBA President





By Henry Ojelu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr Y.C Maikyau was on Friday sworn in as the new President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA following the expiration of Olumide Akpata-led administration.

Maikyau, who was sworn in as the 31st President of the NBA, won the election held earlier in July with 38,000 electoral votes.

At the swearing-in ceremony which held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Maikyau thanked God for bringing his thus far.

He also thanked his colleagues at YC Maikyau & Co., his campaign team, as well as friends and associates who supported his candidacy.

The new President commended the outgone Akpata administration for the giant strides it recorded at the NBA in the last two years.

He made a commitment to not only sustain the laudable achievements and projects of the Akpata administration but also to build on it.

He extended a hand of fellowship to all those who contested the office of the NBA President with him, saying he and his team…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper