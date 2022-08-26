NBC suspends shutdown of indebted Broadcast stations





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Broadcast Commission, NBC has temporarily suspended the shutdown of the indebted Broadcast stations.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Director General of the Commission, Balarabe Ilelah

The suspension it said was sequel to a follow-up meeting held with Executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical Stakeholders in the industry.

It expressed profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and Broadcast Stakeholders for their responses and interventions.

It specifically, thanked DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.

The Commission however, noted that it was not unaware of the difficulties the shutdown must have caused the operators and other stakeholders, and stated that it will always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation,…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper