Residents ignore explosion threat, Police, scoop from fallen tanker in Ibadan





By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

There was palpable fear, on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, as some residents and area boys within Idi-Ose community defied possible explosions and presence of police officers to scoop petroleum products at the scene of a fallen tanker.

The incident occurred at Distance Learning, Idi-Ose Bus Stop, on new Ibadan/Oyo expressway in Akinyele Local Government area of the state, as the tanker laden with 33,000 litres petrol tanker overturned and fell by the roadside.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that despite the presence of security operatives and the Fire Service officials, they ignored the advice to stop scooping the fuel until the arrival of the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, codenamed Amotekun, who sent them away and took over the situation.

Speaking with Vanguard at the scene, the Coordinator of Amotekun in the local government area, Kamoru Azeez, said his team responded to the emergency call and restored sanity immediately after they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper