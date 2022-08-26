



By Omeiza Ajayi

A three-storey building around Hamza Abdullahi Way, Kubwa has collapsed, with some persons suspected to be trapped in the rubble.

The incident which happened in the early hours of Friday was still under construction, but had some artisans living inside.

READ ALSO:

Falana joins NLC protests, as Adeyanju alleges kidnap of security operatives in Abuja Ilubirin drainage system ’ll solve perennial Lagos Island flooding, Sanwo-Olu assures Govt demolishes Mushin RCCG building

Already, the disaster management team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has rescued some of the victims and taken them to the General Hospital in Kubwa.

Kubwa which is Abuja’s largest suburban town has recently witnessed the conversion of residential buildings to commercial centres and vice versa.

The post Three-storey building collapses in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper