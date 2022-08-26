Why U.S increased Nigeria’s airport security layers to 20 — Fmr NCAA DG





.

by Prince Okafor

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Dr. Harold Demuren has disclosed that the attempted bombing of a United States aircraft by Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the Nigerian underwear bomber led to improved security at all the nation’s airports.

According to Demuren, that singular act led to improved security at all the nation’s airports, especially the international aerodromes, because it compelled the US to increase the security layers in Nigeria from seven to 20.

Demuren made this disclosure at the Second edition of the 2022 Breakfast Business Meeting organised by Aviation Round Table, ART, yesterday in Lagos with the theme: ‘Perspective in Multi-Layer Aviation Security System and Passenger Facilitation,’

This came even as he disclosed that the development was the saddest day of his life as the helmsman in the regulatory agency.

Demuren who was the Director-General of NCAA as at the time of the incident, in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper