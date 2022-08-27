



Gov. Mai Mala Buni has felicitated with the people of Yobe, as the state turns 31 years old.

Buni in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed on Saturday in Damaturu, commended his predecessors for their contributions towards placing the state on the path of peace and development.

The governor said each of the past leaders made generous and notable contribution in making the state what it is today, while the people extended their support and cooperations.

“As leaders of the state at various times, you have made tremendous contributions to the state that makes us all proud” he said.

He also commended the good people of the state both at home and in the diaspora, for their support and contributions to successive administrations.

“I specially commend you all for your resilience, support and cooperation in building our dear state.

“Your strong resilience has spurred this administration towards speedy building…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper