Edo State International Film Festival #ESIFF2022: Edo To The World!

Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), in collaboration with the Swiss Development Corporation SDC and the Nigerian German Cooperation implemented by the GIZ who is also a Platinum Sponsor of the festival alongside Kada Cinemas, Phoenix browser, Accelerate Tv, Presco Plc and Vanguard Allure as partners will be hosting the maiden edition of the Edo State International Film Festival themed; Edo To The World at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage in Benin city, Edo State from 1st- 4th September 2022.

The Chief Host for the festival is His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki, Executive Governor of Edo State, and convened by the Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare who expressed her excitement at seeing this project to fruition after a long phase of strategic planning. Also announced at the press conference which took place at the New Festival Hall, Edo State Government House were Nollywood actors Linda Osifo and Nosa Rex, two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper