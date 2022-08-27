FG’s incompetency, reason for electricity workers’ strike says Ex-NERC chairman





By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Dr. Sam Amadi, yesterday, said poor managerial approach to the plights of electricity workers by the Federal Government, FG, is a major reason for the strike action.

Amadi, who made this disclosure in a statement made available to VANGUARD, in Abuja, tagged the action as ‘flimsy’, stating that “the strike by Electricity workers is unfortunate and dangerous because it shows how our sector can be held ransom.”

His words: “You can blame both sides, the Electricity workers and government that allowed managerial issues that should have been dealt with, we heard that they had written letters for months and the Head of Service people said they don’t respond to those letters.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper