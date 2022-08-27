Flood kills four in Plateau





By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

No fewer than four persons have been washed away and some others injured as the result of heavy downpours at the Nyelleng and Gwabi communities of the Pankshin local government area of Plateau State.

Among those washed away are a couple identified as Daniel Goma and his wife as well as two other people. The Chairman of the Local Government Council, Audu Kak’mena visited the communities to express his condolence over the incident.

Read Also:

Flood ravages 225 communities across Kano, Jigawa – NEMA

Katsina, Borno, Sokoto, others at risk of high flooding — NiMet

Flooding: Buhari condoles victims’ families, pledges assistance

It was gathered that the heavy downpour occurred in the area between Monday 22nd to Wednesday 24th of August leaving the communities flooded and the only bridge linking the area to other communities submerged. The said bridge has always been affected each rainy season and the community requires a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper