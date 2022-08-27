Kubwa Disaster: Two die, as FCT minister orders integrity tests on highrise buildings





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has concluded rescue operations at the scene of a three-storey shopping mall which collapsed in the wee hours of Friday in Kubwa, the city’s largest suburban town.

Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss announced this in a terse statement Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement signed by FEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, the remains of two persons who were earlier reported trapped in the rubble have been retrieved.

He informed that the bodies have been deposited at the Kubwa District Hospital mortuary.

According to him, “the rescue operation at the collapsed site came to an end with five persons rescued alive, three with various degrees of injuries, while two persons were unhurt and discharged from the Kubwa District Hospital”.

He said relatives of the deceased have been identified and were making arrangements for their…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper