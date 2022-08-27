Minimum wage: Enugu teachers suspend indefinite strike





By Ikechukwu Odu



Primary school teachers in public schools in Enugu State, Friday, suspended an indefinite strike action embarked upon over failure of the state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage with its consequential adjustment for workers.

However, in a statement jointly issued by the state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Theophilus Odo, and the Assistant Financial Secretary, Comrade Marcs Nnaji, the Union directed the teachers to resume their duties following an agreement with the state government to implement the minimum wage with effect from August 1st, 2022 in the state.

Although, the agreement reached was not for 100% implementation of the minimum wage, the teachers said it was a sign of good things to come for the Union members.

The statement reads “You may recall that the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Enugu State Wing, had in a letter, REF.NUT/ENS/AHT/118, dated 26th July, 2022 and captioned BULLETIN NO 003/07/2022, directed all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper