Oil Theft: How security operatives, govt officials run bunkering cartel

•Govt sets Tompolo against big oil thieves; can he outwit the powerful players?

•How Sylva, NNPC Kyari brokered new deal; the Senator Omo-Agege connection

•Misguided backlash from Arewa youths, counter attack

•Ex-militant leader to collaborate with JTF, engage ex-agitators, stakeholders

“It is indeed disturbing that under the APC administration, according to official reports, oil thieves are having a field day stealing up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil every day. This amounts to a daily siphoning of about $40m

..”There is no way they will arrest the big-time oil thieves under the current set up because those in-charge of security are part of the cartel and those you have sent to stop them are part of the business.”

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

IT is not hidden information that a sophisticated mafia of powerful Nigerians and foreigners, including top military operators, government officials, highly-placed and retired oil…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper