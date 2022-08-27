PEBEC to stage play for 4000 Nigerians On October 1st, 2nd





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

To mark the Independence Day celebration, the Special Advisor to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, on Friday, announced plans to stage a play on the ease of doing business for 4000 Nigerians

She said the play titled: “The Future is here”, is aimed at appreciating critical stakeholders such as Small, Medium Scale Enterprise owners, Civil servants among others on successful delivery of reforms and accomplishments in the ease of doing business interventions.

Dr. Oduwole who made the disclosure during a press briefing, in Abuja said the Play is a gamut of business reforms designed to create awareness, further communicate and engage our target audience in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

She said: “The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council was launched in 2016 and they have been working since the last six years on enabling a reform of the environment across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper