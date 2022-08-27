Peter Obi’s supporters ground Makurdi with ‘One-Million-Man Obitrek, We Are the Structure’ march





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, weekend grounded commercial and business activities in Makurdi the Benue state capital with a One-Million-Man- March tagged ‘Obitrek, We Are the Structure’.

The self sponsored march had people from all works of life including women, youths and the elderly in attendance.

The march which commenced from the popular IBB Square saw the participants driving and walking through major streets in the town bearing placards and singing solidarity songs in support of the presidential candidate and his vice.

Some of the placards read “we are the structure,” “it is time to take back our country,” “we no dey give shishi,” “it is time to rescue Nigeria,” Nigeria will be great again, the future is now,”

Speaking to Vanguard on the activity, the State Publicity Secretary of LP, Mr. Kengkeng Ati explained that “Obitrek is an activity of coalition of Peter Obi supprt groups in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper