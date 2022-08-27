Police arrest fake naval officer in Nasarawa





The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested a fake Naval Officer in the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) made the disclosure in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

According to the Police spokesperson, the suspect was arrested wearing full military camouflage and with identity card bearing his name.

“On August 25, 2022, a 33 years old man, an indigine of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, was nabbed wearing military camouflage.

“The suspect who claimed to be working in Kogi State, was arrested at Doma market, while putting on full Military Camouflage, by operatives of 4 Special Forces Command, Doma and handed over to the Police for further investigation,” he said.

The spokesperson added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect procured the military regalia and accoutrements from Lagos State.

The PPRO in the statement, added that the suspect had been wearing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper