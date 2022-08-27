Southampton vs Man United: Preview, Lineups, Stats





By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Preview

Manchester United are hoping to build on their impressive victory against arch-rivals, Liverpool when they travel to Saint Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton on Saturday. The Red Devils got their first win of the season- a win that took United off the bottom of the table after two humiliating losses earlier in the season( 2-1 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion as well as 4-0 humiliation against Brentford).

On Monday, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford-inspired performance ensured the Red Devils overpowered Jurgen Klopp’s men in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s men hope to build on the momentum by getting a win against a Southampton side with four points from their first three matches.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised “immense” Raphael Varane and says Harry Maguire will not play just because he is captain.

Instead, Varane partnered Lisandro Martinez in the heart of defence.

Lineups

Coach Erik Ten Hag…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper