WIKE: Not yet wrapped up





By Emmanuel Aziken

Events in the last week that saw Nigeria’s past and aspiring leaders rushing to London for talks with Governor Nyesom Wike brought reminders of the several talks that led to the country’s independence in 1960.

Among key players who have been to London for talks on the future of the country were President Olusegun Obasanjo, his erstwhile deputy, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Tinubu indeed relegated the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA for the crucial talks with Wike.

Tinubu’s decision to delegate his running mate, Senator Kasshim Shettima to represent him at the NBA conference, inadvertently opened up the former Borno State governor to the controversy over his dressing. That has led to a mockery of the former top banker on social media with the #ShettimaChallenge.

How Nigeria’s political actors descended so low to this point, to the extent of exporting the internal processes and mechanisms of a major…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper