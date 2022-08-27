Zulum directs Urban Board to unseal NNPP’s office, calls it ‘wrong timing’ 





.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday directed the Borno State Urban Development Board to immediately unseal Maiduguri headquarters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, describing the board’s decision as “wrong timing”.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, confirmed in a statement issued on Friday, that the Governor became aware of the board’s action and has directed that it should be reversed saying, “no matter the justification, the timing is wrong”.

“The good people of Borno State are well aware that in the last three years, the Borno State Urban Development Board has been carrying out series of reforms which included sealing of some buildings operated by individuals, corporate bodies like Banks and even some government institutions which issues contravened laws relating to non compliance with Maiduguri’s town planning procedures.

“The Governor became aware that the board sealed an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper