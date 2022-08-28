2023: Why I want to Govern Delta — Omo-Agege





….addresses Urhobos in UK, says he will be Governor for all

…to build well-governed, economically stable State

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said his 2023 aspiration is about the future, to transform Delta into a modern, well-governed and economically stable State that puts ‘People First’.

Omo-Agege who stated this while addressing Urhobos in London, United Kingdom during the 2022 Urhobo day celebration, said: “Our EDGE agenda to Build A New Delta (BAND) is built on four solid pillars of Employment and Empowerment; Development; Good Governance, and Enduring Peace and Security. The vision is a vibrant, equitable and prosperous Delta State.

“While I will continue to work for the progress of Urhobo, the time has come for me to work in concert with all progressive Urhobo sons and daughters, as well as those of other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper