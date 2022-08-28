39-yr-old ‘fake army captain’ arrested for armed robbery in Lagos





.

Esther Onyegbula

39-year-old fake Army Captain Andy Teddy Edwards has been arrested by detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command for armed robbery in Lagos.

Andy Teddy Edwards was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

It was learned that he acts as a modeling agent, lures ladies for auditioning, and then robs them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.

Confirming the arrest, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, said further investigation led to the recovery of a Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, a POS machine with six SIM cards, two pairs of military camouflage uniform, one number plate – AFL 469 GD, in the suspect’s house.”

Hundeyin stated that while the investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim same. The suspect…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper