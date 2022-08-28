APC attacks Ikpeazu over claims of completing 150 roads in Abia





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, has carpeted Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, following his claims that his administration has built 150 roads across the state.

Ikpeazu had in his broadcast on August 27 to mark the 31st anniversary of the creation of Abia , disclosed that his government has built 150 roads in the state.

However, the APC in a statement by its state chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, in a reaction to Ikpeazu’s broadcast, said that the governor awarded himself outlandish marks of performance, arguing that such number of roads could only exist in the imagination of the Governor.

He alleged that Ikpeazu has subjected the people to years of woes, agony and outright failure of governance.

Ononogbu commended Abians for their steadfastness and in keeping hope alive for a better tomorrow for us all, our children and children’s children.

He said; “In celebrating Abia state at 31, Abians should ideally be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper