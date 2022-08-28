Curses by Trans-Atlantic slaves responsible for Yoruba Nation’s retrogression – Akintoye





Prof Banji Akintoye

By Dapo Akinrefon

Head of the Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle, Professor Banji Akintoye, on Sunday, attributed the retrogression in Yoruba to curses placed by the Trans-Atlantic slave trade in Yoruba Land.

He noting that some of the victims of the slave trade cursed the future generation of Yoruba people over the unholy collaboration between the then leaders of the Yoruba people and the Portuguese and Dutch Business Men who came to Africa for the business of slave trade in 18th century.

Akintoye, in an open letter to the Yoruba people through his Communications Office, said the the spirits of those sold to Europeans as slaves are behind the lack of growth, development, progress, peace and unity in Yoruba land.

Akintoye, a renowned Historian explained that more than one million Africans, including the Yoruba people, were exported to Europe and America as slaves by Europeans in 18th Century through Porto Novo and Whydan Kingdom in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper