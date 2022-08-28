Kogi @31: Ajagun calls for power rotation, revival of Ajaokuta steel coy





Mr Samuel Ajagun, a Chairmanship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 Kogi local government election, has advocated for shift of power to Kogi West Senatorial District in the state’s next governorship election.

Ajagun made the call in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja to celebrate the state’s 31st anniversary.

Ajagun appealed to Gov. Yahaya Bello, traditional rulers and all stakeholders in the state to put in place modalities that would ensure the next governor of the state governor emerged from Kogi West Senatorial district.

“I call on Gov. Bello, political leaders and political parties to see the need for power to shift to Kogi West in particular for the sake of fairness and justice, and the love for the people of the zone who have always shown their support,” he begged.

Ajagun also urged the state governor to explore all means of reviving Ajaokuta steel company while working on industrialising the state for employment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper