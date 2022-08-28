Labour’s ability to agitate for workers’ welfare has nose-dived — Macaulay





By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has blamed the inability of labour to agitate for the workers’ welfare on general infrastructure decay and lack of development.

Besides, he claimed that labour leaders have been incapacitated by selfish penchants and the quest to use the labour movement as platform to liberate themselves economically.

Speaking on the heels of the 31st anniversary of the creation of Delta State, the pioneer chairman of the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, argued that the present day labour movement was characterized mainly by armpit file-carrying leaders.

According to him, the current labour leaders go cap in hand, with files in their armpit, from one government office to another begging for assistance.

He said: “Today whether we like it or not labour has become a parastatal of government and that is why it is difficult to go out on a true agitation;…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper