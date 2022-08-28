Moses Simon shines for Nantes with goal, assist in comback against Toulouse

By Efosa Taiwo
Nigerian International, Moses Simon stole the limelight on Sunday afternoon scoring a goal and providing an assist in Nantes 3-1 victory over Toulouse.
Nantes had gone into the halftime break with a goal behind, but Moses ensured all that changed in the second half setting up Evann Guessand for a fine finish in the 50th minute.
Then Nantes grabbed a second 5 minutes later before Simon put a nail to the game with a brilliant finish.
Although the goal was subjected to VAR review, it will later be awarded.
Simon had opened his goal scoring account for Nantes last week in their 1-1 draw against Lille.
The win is their first win in the new Ligue 1 season.
