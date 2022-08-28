



By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian International, Moses Simon stole the limelight on Sunday afternoon scoring a goal and providing an assist in Nantes 3-1 victory over Toulouse.

Nantes had gone into the halftime break with a goal behind, but Moses ensured all that changed in the second half setting up Evann Guessand for a fine finish in the 50th minute.

Then Nantes grabbed a second 5 minutes later before Simon put a nail to the game with a brilliant finish.

Although the goal was subjected to VAR review, it will later be awarded.

Simon had opened his goal scoring account for Nantes last week in their 1-1 draw against Lille.

The win is their first win in the new Ligue 1 season.

The post Moses Simon shines for Nantes with goal, assist in comback against Toulouse appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper