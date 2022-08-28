Nigerian first female Professor, Ogunsheye authors book at 95





.

...As Oba Abolarin, Ex-minister, Akande, Prof Owoeye, others pay tribute

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

NIGERIAN first female Professor, Adetowun Ogunsheye, aged 95, weekend, presented a book titled “Aso Oke” in Ibadan, Oyo State in her quest to promote the African cultural heritage.

Ogunsheye, a professor of Library Studies, while delivering her speech during the presentation, said Aso Oke is still a strong part of Yoruba culture.

She affirmed that she was in deep respect for the textile and the impactful role it had played in the society.

Among the personalities at the occasion were: former Minister of Industry, Chief (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande, who was the chairman of the occasion; Chairman, Lead City University, Ibadan, Professor Jide Owoeye, Lead Presenter; His Royal Majesty, HRM, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, guest of honour; Dr. Kolade Mosuro, the publisher and a host of others.

While delivering her speech, the former minister, Mrs. Akande, described Professor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper