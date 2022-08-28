[VIDEO] I was born, raised here, pray for me, Funke Akindele tells Celestial Church priests





By Biodun Busari

The Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele has called on the clergy of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) to pray for her so she can excel in all her endeavours.

The Nollywood actress-turned politician disclosed that she was born and raised in CCC, adding that her case could be likened to a lost sheep who has returned home.

According to the video posted on Sunday by CCC Wonderland Parish on @weintheccc Instagram handle, the 45-year-old said she would be associated with the Church publicly, henceforth, which was greeted with the cheering congregation.

Akindele, blending her words in English and Yoruba languages, appeared in the church’s white garment called sutana, said she had always come back for solutions to challenges in the Church.

“I was born and raised in Celestial. My situation was like that of a lost sheep that God calls back home,” she said.

The screen goddess said she is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper