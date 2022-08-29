Armed youths stop free medical outreach in Abia





By Steve Oko

Hundreds of hapless patients who had converged from different parts of Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, were Sunday, frustrated when a team of medics coming to attend to them were prevented by a group of armed youths suspected to be thugs from accessing the venue of the exercise.

The ongoing free medical/surgical outreach was sponsored by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe.

According to sources close to the APGA candidate, the fierce-looking armed youths suspected to be political thug of a governorship candidate from the area stopped the 50-man from gaining entry into the Abayi Council Hall, venue of the free medical outreach.

According to the source, the violent youths claimed that they had earlier booked the venue for a celebration of New Yam festival.

But upon inquiries, the source continued, it was gathered that the said event by the youths was rather scheduled for a date in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper