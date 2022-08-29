Broken truths and broken ribs: Kukah’s forensic examination of Nigeria





By Owei Lakemfa

The year 2018 was one of self-examination for Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari who flew in on the wings of change had been in power for three years and the situation had simply become far worse. The inflation rate when he came in was 9.01 per cent, shooting up to 15.68 per cent the following year, and 16.52 in 2017.

Virtually all the over 165 integrated special schools for the Almajiri out-of-school children established by his predecessor had been closed. The government had deliberately exacerbated the ethno-religious challenges in the country by appointing almost all the security chiefs from one part of the country and from a particular religion, thereby violating the Constitution and sharpening divides in the country.

Buhari had in September 2015 vowed to end the Boko Haram terrorist insurgency within three months. However, three years on, he was virtually the only human who believed the thriving Boko Haram had been ‘technically defeated’ as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper