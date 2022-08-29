 Engage traditionalists to combat insecurity, monarchs tell govt





Traditional rulers and chiefs in Badagry, Lagos State, are advocating the deployment of traditionalists or animists to tackle insecurity.

Speaking with newsmen in Badagry on Monday, they said all government needed to do was to give the traditionalists the go-ahead and some stipend and they would stamp out insecurity.

“We engaged traditionalists to ensure the protection of Badagry and environs in the past. We encouraged them with some stipends to boost their morale.

“Since creation, the ancient town of Badagry has not encountered external attacks or insecurity.

“We have certain traditional rites that we perform every three months to ward off evil,’’ Chief Michael Akappo, the traditional ruler of Awarjigoh quarters in Badagry said.

He explained that there are some deities Badagry people inherited from their ancestors and are still being worshipped till date.

“We have `Zangbeto’ as our guiding spirit and this has been protecting us every night in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper