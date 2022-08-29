Flooding: Kano sets up technical c’ttee, to demolish structures on waterways





By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano state government has set up a technical committee to expeditiously look into the prevailing incidents of flooding occasioned by the intermittent heavy downpours recorded in the state in the last few days.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement, stated that government is worried about the occurrence of the floods which have wrecked havoc on the metropolitan area.

He said the committee has been saddled with the task of studying the metropolitan roads, drainage and culverts in the state of disrepair, with a view to rehabilitating them and the reconstruction of new others where possible.

Malam Garba pointed out that the committee would also find out structures built on water ways that often times cause blockages and flooding.

The commissioner expressed concern over the calamity and commisserated with the people who have lost their valuables in the deluge.

He called on the public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper