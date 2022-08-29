India 2022: Olowookere calls Dah-Zossu, Ajakaye, 33 others to camp





Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has invited 35 players to camp as the U17 Girls National Team, Flamingos commence preparations for the 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup taking place in India in the month of October.

Team captain Alvine Dah-Zossu, first choice goalkeeper Faith Omilana, regular defenders Miracle Usani, Blessing Sunday, Comfort Folorunsho and Tumininu Adeshina, midfielders Blessing Emmanuel and Taiwo Afolabi, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye and Aminat Bello are among those told to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday 30th August 2022 with their training kits, medical certificate of fitness and international passport.

The Flamingos conquered the challenges of Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia to qualify for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, winning five of their six matches in the process.

The 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will be staged in India 11th – 30th October 2022.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper