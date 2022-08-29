Matthew Hassan Kukah: Nigeria’s Bishop





By Chidi Ansalem Odinkalu

There was a time when the church was very powerful…. Things are different now. The contemporary church is so often a weak, ineffectual voice with an uncertain sound. It is so often the arch-supporter of the status quo. Far from being disturbed by the presence of the church, the power structure of the average community is consoled by the church’s often vocal sanction of things as they are. — Martin Luther King Jr., “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” (April 1963)

TWO days before Nigeria’s presidential election scheduled to take place on March 28, 2015, President Goodluck Jonathan and General Muhammadu Buhari, the two leading candidates in the contest for the presidency, met at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja to sign an accord and solemnly forswear against violence in the ballot. At the head of the witnesses to the accord was Abdulsalami Abubakar, retired army General and Nigeria’s former Head of State. In the background but also a…





