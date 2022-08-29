MTN, Ultima unveil Bisola as host of ‘Family Feud’





By Esther Onyegbula

MTN has unveiled popular Nigerian actress, Bisola Aiyeola, as the host of it’s highly rated TV game show, ‘Family Feud’.

The show, which is set to hit screens across the country, from October 7, promises to be an hilarious and inclusive entertainment as it showcases a diverse range of Nigerian families in a battle to win cash and other prizes.

Each show will feature two ‘families’ of five going head-to-head as they try to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, with a uniquely Nigerian twist, posed to 100 people.

Read Also: BBNaija: Amaka gets first strike, Modella evicted

During the unveiling on Wednesday at the company’s head office, in Lagos, the Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, said, “One of the things that keep families together is shared activity, and whether it is competing on ‘Family Feud’ or watching weekly episodes, the show will give people another avenue to…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper