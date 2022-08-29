NDDC: Don’t set N-Delta on fire, S-South elders warn Malami





South-South Elders Progressive Forum, SSEPF, has accused the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, of a ploy to mislead President Muhammadu Buhari in the constitution of a substantive Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The forum, whose membership comprises elders cutting across the Niger Delta states, alleged that the AGF was creating confusion by misinterpreting to the Presidency, the clear provisions of Section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act 2000 as it relates to the appointment of the agency’s managing director.

SSEPF, in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Promise Okpolo, and Coordinator, Community Relations, Anderson Etiewo, said while it was indisputably the turn of a nominee from Bayelsa State to occupy the position of managing director in a statutorily composed Board, the AGF was allegedly plotting to manipulate the position in favour of Edo State.

Urging President Buhari to be wary of Malami’s alleged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper