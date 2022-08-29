NDYA to Nigerians: Rethink before embarking on trip to northern Cyprus





*Commends Nidcom for its timely advise

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE president of Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA, has asked Nigerians to reexamine themselves before embarking on any trip to northern Cyprus.

NDYA president,Amb. David Alozie,who likened such venture as suicide mission,advised prospective travellers to the

de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus,to think twice.

His warning came just as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had cautioned Nigerians especially students against traveling to the troubled northern part of Cyprus.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, NDYA President, Amb. David Alozie warned Nigerian youths against believing agents and that they should heed the advice of the federal government in traveling to northern Cyprus.

He said, “The advice I have for Nigerian youths as the NDYA President, is to please think twice…





