Our indefinite strike is to save public universities — ASUU





By Joseph Erunke

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said its declaration of indefinite strike after over six months of warning and roll over strikes, was meant to save public universities.

The union, in a statement, late Monday night, by its president, Emmanuel Osodeke, said it was compelled to carry out the action because it has “experienced a lot of deceit of the highest level in the last five and half years” from the federal government.

It said “following extensive deliberations on government’s response to the resolution of 14th February, 2022 so far, NEC concluded that the demands of the union had not been satisfactorily addressed.”

” Consequently, NEC resolved to transmute the roll-over strike to a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike action beginning from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 29th August, 2022,”the statement read

The full statement,tagged: “ASUU strikes are to save public universities”,read:”The National Executive Council (NEC) of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper