Professorial chair for Yusuf Grillo 





By Chukwuma Ajakah

US based Nigerian-American artist and art educator, Prof Dele Jegede, has called on the art community and family of late renowned artist and administrator, Prof Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo, to work at immortalizing the legend by collaborating with government and other relevant agencies.

In his keynote address on the occasion of the first anniversary of Grillo’s demise, tagged: “Yusuf Grillo, the Man, the Message, the Myth”, Jegede who joined the Art Talk session virtually from his base in USA, harped on the urgent need to immortalize the consummate through the establishment of a robustly funded Endowment fund that will involve top-level corporate bodies, the Lagos State Governor, politicians and business executives like billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

While commending the organisers, GRILLOArt Ltd, for kick-starting the initiative with a memorable memorial reception, Jegede proposed a “Grillo Project” that will be funded through a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper